ESPN reporter Jeff Passan reveals he was ‘crushed’ by large tree limb, breaking his back

Passan says limb fell on him during storm cleanup

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

ESPN's Jeff Passan at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. (2023 Getty Images)

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan revealed on Twitter that he was recently “crushed” by a large tree limb that fell on him and broke his back.

Passan, widely known as one of the top MLB insiders when it comes to breaking news, tweeted an explanation for his recent inactivity on Twitter, saying, “BREAKING: My back.”

“During cleanup after a big storm in Kansas City, a large tree limb decided to fall and crush me,” Passan wrote. “The good news: I still have use of my arms, legs, and Twitter fingers. The bad news: I have a broken back.”

He said he’s hoping the pain will subside so he can cover the league’s Aug. 1 trade deadline. He also followed up with a tweet showing the branch that fell on him, joking, “You can be sure I will be making a bat out of it.”

