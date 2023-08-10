Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter in 2nd start since being traded by Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the top of the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DETROIT – Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter Wednesday in just his second start since the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

After signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Tigers in the offseason, Lorenzen made 18 starts prior to the trade deadline, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. He was Detroit’s lone representative in the All-Star Game.

New team president Scott Harris capitalized on that strong first half, trading Lorenzen to the Phillies on deadline day in exchange for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

In his debut with the Phillies, Lorenzen allowed just two runs over eight innings in a win over the Miami Marlins. He was even better Wednesday, tossing nine no-hitting innings with five strikeouts and four walks against the Washington Nationals.

Lorenzen was a great offseason addition for Harris, especially since the Tigers took on very little risk and got a prospect in return. But as Detroit continues to struggle year after year, watching another player leave and have more success probably isn’t making fans feel any better.