Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter in 2nd start since being traded by Detroit Tigers

Tigers traded Lorenzen to Phillies for infield prospect

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Michael Lorenzen #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the top of the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff, 2023 Getty Images)

DETROIT – Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter Wednesday in just his second start since the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

After signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Tigers in the offseason, Lorenzen made 18 starts prior to the trade deadline, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. He was Detroit’s lone representative in the All-Star Game.

New team president Scott Harris capitalized on that strong first half, trading Lorenzen to the Phillies on deadline day in exchange for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

In his debut with the Phillies, Lorenzen allowed just two runs over eight innings in a win over the Miami Marlins. He was even better Wednesday, tossing nine no-hitting innings with five strikeouts and four walks against the Washington Nationals.

Lorenzen was a great offseason addition for Harris, especially since the Tigers took on very little risk and got a prospect in return. But as Detroit continues to struggle year after year, watching another player leave and have more success probably isn’t making fans feel any better.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

