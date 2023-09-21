Detroit Tigers hire Blackhawks executive Jeff Greenberg as new general manager

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have hired Chicago Blackhawks executive Jeff Greenberg as their new general manager.

Greenberg, 37, has spent the last 16 months as the associate general manager for the Blackhawks. He will report directly to Tigers president Scott Harris.

Greenberg previously spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, including three years as their assistant general manager.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to take on this role with one of the most historic franchises in Major League Baseball,” Greenberg said. “Throughout my conversations with Scott, Chris Ilitch, and the rest of the team with the Tigers, it became clear that this organization is headed in a great direction with an incredible culture of development and innovation that I’m excited to be part of. Another constant message in those conversations was that Tigers fans want to see winning baseball deep into October. I’m excited to get to work with our front office on off-season and longer-term plans to make that our reality.”

The Tigers believe Greenberg played “a key role” in helping the Cubs develop the team that win the 2016 World Series.

“I’m thrilled to add an executive of Jeff’s quality to our baseball operations leadership team,” Harris said. “Throughout this search, it was important for me to find someone who can fit seamlessly into the culture we’re building here. I also wanted to bring in someone with a fresh perspective and new ideas that could challenge us on a daily basis and make us all better as we strive towards our goal of bringing postseason baseball back to Detroit. We’re excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Erin, and their sons, Leo and Sam to the Tigers family.”

Greenberg has also worked as an intern with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, and MLB. He was born in Pittsburgh and is a graduate of Penn and Columbia Law School.