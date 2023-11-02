Pelicans scratch Zion Williamson from Pistons matchup, Brandon Ingram is questionable

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) slaps hands with forward Zion Williamson, center, and center Willy Hernangomez during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

NEW ORLEANS – Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been scratched from the lineup for Thursday night’s home game against the Detroit Pistons.

An injury report released by the Pelicans on Thursday said Williamson is being held out for rest. The decision comes after Williamson contributed 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in New Orleans 110-106 victory at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans announced that wing player Brandon Ingram is questionable for the game against the Pistons. He has missed New Orleans past two games with right knee tendinitis.

Williamson has played in the Pelicans' first four games, helping them get off to a 3-1 start while averaging 21.5 points. While he has been heathy to start this season, he has been injury prone during his first four seasons. He played in just 29 games last season because of a hamstring injury and missed all of the prior season because of a fractured foot.

Ingram averaged 22.5 points in New Orleans first two games this season, both victories.

