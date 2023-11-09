Tigers announce new play-by-play announcer

The Detroit Tigers have announced a new play-by-play announcer.

Bally Sports announced last month that they will not bring back Matt Shepard as the lead by-play-play broadcaster for the Tigers. Shepard had spent the previous five seasons on the Fox Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Detroit television broadcast teams.

Replacing Shepard -- Jason Benetti, who joins the Tigers after eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He will be employed by the Tigers.

“I’m incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise,” said Benetti. “From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There’s something special about it, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe. I’d also like to thank Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson, Scott Harris, and everyone else I’ve met with in the last several weeks who have been so welcoming. Everyone I spent time with made it clear this was the right place for me. I was born and raised in the Midwest, and understand how important sports are, especially here in the Motor City.”

With time built into his schedule to satisfy national broadcast obligations, Benetti will call a minimum of 127 Tigers games each season. When those scheduling conflicts occur, the Tigers will move long-time radio play-by-play voice Dan Dickerson over to television. Dickerson, who has filled in on television in the past, agreed to do this to ensure fans have the best broadcast experience possible throughout the season.

It’s currently unclear who else will join Benetti in the booth for the upcoming season on Bally Sports.

“Jason is a world-class talent and today is another tremendous step forward for the Tigers as we continue to build a championship-level organization and experience for our fans,” said Ryan Gustafson, EVP/COO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Beyond his talent, Jason’s story is inspirational and our shared commitment to excellence and innovation was apparent throughout our discussions. We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our family, joining an incredible group of broadcasters at the Tigers and Red Wings that create the on-air experience our fans deserve.”