Michigan State names Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith as next head coach

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Michigan State has named their next head coach.

The University confirmed earlier reports that Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith will be the next head coach at Michigan State.

“Today is an exciting day for Michigan State as we welcome Jonathan Smith, wife Candice, and children Robert, Bella and Charles to our Spartan family,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller. “Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers. He’s been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what’s required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game’s most successful coaches.”

The 26th Head Coach in @MSU_Football program history!



Welcome, Coach Smith 🟢⚪️#GoGreen https://t.co/raHgJyGVpd — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) November 25, 2023

“On the field, his teams are tough and physical, yet innovative. This year, Oregon State has controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, ranking among the nation’s leaders in both rushing offense and rushing defense. He’s shown not only the ability to recruit talented student-athletes who fit his system, but also to develop and maximize players once they’re in the program. At his core, he’s a quarterbacks coach, and throughout his career he’s been instrumental in the development of young quarterbacks, which is essential in today’s college football landscape.”

Smith, 44, has been the head coach at Oregon State since 2018. His overall record in that time was 34–35.

Oregon State won 10 games last season, but is 8-4 so far this year.

The hire requires formal approval from the MSU Board of Trustees at a future meeting.

Michigan State fired head coach Mel Tucker earlier this year after an investigation into alleged harassment. The Spartans finished the regular season with a 4-8 record.