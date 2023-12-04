Here’s where the Lions land in updated NFC playoff picture

Detroit Lions fans cheer after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans. Detroit won 33-28. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Detroit Lions are closing in on securing their first playoff berth since 2016.

With a win on Sunday in New Orleans, the Lions find themselves sitting pretty atop the NFC North, and tied for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, with the 49ers currently ahead in tiebreakers.

If the playoff started today, the Lions would be hosting a playoff game in the first round against the Vikings, who are idle this week.

Here are the updated NFC playoff standings:

Philadelphia Eagles: 10-2 San Francisco 49ers: 9-3 Detroit Lions: 9-3 Atlanta Falcons: 6-6 Wild card: Dallas Cowboys: 9-3 Wild card: Minnesota Vikings: 6-6 Wild card: Green Bay Packers: 6-6

The Lions have a cushion in the NFC North, but the Vikings and Packers are not going away easily, as they currently both find themselves in a playoff spot.

The Lions will face the Vikings twice before the season ends. They also visit Dallas on a Saturday night.

The Lions 9-3 start is the best for the franchise since 1962.

Detroit magic number to clinch the NFC North is now three -- that’s any combo of Detroit wins and Minnesota losses.