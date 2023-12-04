Here’s where the Lions land in updated NFC playoff picture

The Detroit Lions are closing in on securing their first playoff berth since 2016.
With a win on Sunday in New Orleans, the Lions find themselves sitting pretty atop the NFC North, and tied for the No. 2 seed in the NFC, with the 49ers currently ahead in tiebreakers.
If the playoff started today, the Lions would be hosting a playoff game in the first round against the Vikings, who are idle this week.
Here are the updated NFC playoff standings:
- Philadelphia Eagles: 10-2
- San Francisco 49ers: 9-3
- Detroit Lions: 9-3
- Atlanta Falcons: 6-6
- Wild card: Dallas Cowboys: 9-3
- Wild card: Minnesota Vikings: 6-6
- Wild card: Green Bay Packers: 6-6
The Lions have a cushion in the NFC North, but the Vikings and Packers are not going away easily, as they currently both find themselves in a playoff spot.
The Lions will face the Vikings twice before the season ends. They also visit Dallas on a Saturday night.
The Lions 9-3 start is the best for the franchise since 1962.
Detroit magic number to clinch the NFC North is now three -- that’s any combo of Detroit wins and Minnesota losses.