3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the New York Giants

DETROIT - Two weeks into the preseason has left Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions with an 0-2 record.

The Lions dropped their second preseason game Friday night at Ford Field in a 30-17 game to the New York Giants.

While there weren't many great moments during the game, these are the three Lions that stood out among the team:

Darius Slay, CB

At least Big Play Slay was ready to play.

The Lions' top cornerback didn't play a ton, but still broke up three passes and recorded one tackle. Giants quarterback Davis Webb told reporters after the game that "you are aware" of Slay when he is on the field.

He didn't have to do much statistically to stand out, but three pass breakups made for a good evening for the star cornerback.

Theo Riddick, RB

While last week it was Kerryon Johnson and Ameer Abdullah who impressed on the ground, it was the veteran Riddick who impressed the most.

Exhibit A: The longest play of the night for Detroit.

While Riddick only had one carry for six yards, he still had the best night among the running backs. Johnson had only nine yards on four carries -- which leads me to believe the Lions view him as an immediate impact player, even though he played in the fourth quarter.

Abdullah, meanwhile, had only two carries for seven yards, with that second one being fumbled. He also bobbled a ball on a kickoff return attempt.

Veteran running back LeGarrette Blount had the most carries of the group (11) but only had 32 yards out of those carries, an average of 2.9 yards per run. No bueno.

Jake Rudock, QB

After having a less-than-stellar performance against Oakland last week, the former Michigan Wolverine rebounded in a big way to help his chances of securing the second-string job.

Rudock went 23-for-30 (76.7 percent) for 171 yards and one touchdown, and also two rushes for seven yards and a rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Matt Cassel went just 6-of-9 for 42 yards and an interception. He didn't help his chances in any way, but Rudock evened the score Friday night.