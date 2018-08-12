3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 10: Ameer Abdullah #21 of the Detroit Lions carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 10, 2018 in Oakland, California.…

OAKLAND, Calif. - The NFL preseason isn't about what team wins or how many yards or touchdowns players have. It's about seeing how prepared coaches, players and the teams are.

In the case of the Detroit Lions, there were mixed results during Friday night's loss in California to the Oakland Raiders. However, three players in particular for the Detroit Lions looked like the best of the bunch.

Let's start with a rookie that has been receiving a ton of preseason hype.

Kerryon Johnson, RB

The running back from Auburn was absolutely the best looking Lion Friday. He weaved through and juked defenders all night long -- especially on this long gainer that was called back due to a hold on rookie offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby.

Kerryon Johnson breaks free for a 57-yard gain 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IuBilnOCHy — Lions Insider (@Lions_Insider) August 11, 2018

He totaled 34 rushing yards on seven attempts with a long of 13 yards. He also caught four passes for 33 yards with a long of 19 yards. He was easily the best player for the Lions Friday, and it shouldn't be long before he cements himself as the starting running back for the foreseeable future.

Check out all his highlights below.

Ameer Abdullah, RB

Another Lions running back who showed flashes of potential, and who is fighting for a roster spot, is Abdullah. The fourth-year running back out of Nebraska had some real good moments in rookie season, but hasn't been a main contributor the last couple years due to injuries and inconsistencies.

But he showed some nice things against Oakland, rushing for 16 yards on four carries and running in a one-yard touchdown. He showed really good patience and burst on that touchdown run, which can be seen below.

He is expected to be one of the four running backs involved in the 2018 season plans, along with Johnson, veteran LeGarrette Blount and pass-catching specialist Theo Riddick. That leaves Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington -- on the outside looking in.

Anthony Zettel, DL

The defense played pretty poorly for the most part, but the one shining star seemed to be Zettel.

He only had two total tackles, but he was the only defender to get any real pressure on Oakland quarterbacks. He also drew a holding penalty on Oakland rookie tackle Kolton Miller that negated a 60-yard touchdown by Marshawn Lynch.

With Ezekiel Ansah playing injured most of last season, and Kerry Hyder missing all of 2017, Zettel was one of the only Lions that put in any kind of production on the pass rush -- other than Ansah the last two weeks of the season.