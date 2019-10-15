3 reasons Lions lost to Packers that don't include refs

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter Justin Coleman #27 of the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn…

That was a tough one for the Detroit Lions.

After leading the whole game, the Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers after a game-winning field goal by Mason Crosby as time expired.

Questionable calls from the officials took plenty of criticism from fans, players and even the ESPN broadcasters. But there were plenty of other things that led to the loss.

Here's three reasons the Lions lost:

Too many mistakes: There were several crucial mistakes that cost the Lions. In the second quarter, tight end TJ Hockenson dropped a touchdown pass that with an extra point would've put the Lions up 17-0.

After stopping the Packers in the second quarter the Lions lined up with 12 men for a field goal attempt. That gave the Packers a first down and they then scored a touchdown to make it a 13-7 game when it could've been 13-3.

Kerryon Johnson had a drop in the fourth quarter that would've kept a drive going.

And later in the fourth Marvin Jones had a drop on a tough third down catch in the fourth (right after the play fans think should've been interference on him).

It's tough to pick out these plays, but to win divisional games on the road you've got to be near perfect.

Offense can't win it: The first play of the game was a flea flicker for 66 yards. It was followed by another deep completion of 58 yards on the next drive. After that, the Lions couldn't hit on big plays.

In the red zone the Lions were 1-3 with one of those drives reaching inside the five-yard line.

The defense (and special teams) gave them the ball back three times off turnovers and the Lions didn't score on either of those extra possessions. That was the difference in the game.

Defense works until last drive of the game: The Lions' defense played a great game. They came up with two turnovers and stopped Aaron Rodgers until the last drive.

This is the second straight game the defense has been unable to stop the opposing team on the game's last drive.

You could say the Lions are asking too much of their defense, because they came up with several big stops during the game and then were asked for one more at the end.

And yes, the Lions did have the Packers stopped, but it was negated by a penalty on Trey Flowers. The Packers still went on a six-minute drive that started on their own 17-yard line to win the game.

Rodgers was given time to throw and made big completions for first downs. He also ran for a first down to get into Lions' territory.

It's great the Lions have been able to stop teams by rushing three or four guys and dropping into man coverage. But it hasn't worked late in the game two weeks in a row and no changes were made Monday.

