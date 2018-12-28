4 Lions players who could be playing their final game in Detroit on Sunday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 09: Ezekiel Ansah #94 of the Detroit Lions reacts on the bench during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will finish their playoff-less season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

A disappointing season usually leads to some kind of change. It's usually a mix of player changes and coaching changes.

It's likely that offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is coaching his last game with the Lions on Sunday. Head coach Matt Patricia kept Cooter on from the Caldwell staff, but the offense has sputtered and it would be a huge surprise to see Cooter next year.

Besides Cooter, several Lions players could be playing their final game in a Detroit jersey. Here's a look at who we could be saying goodbye to:

Ziggy Ansah

Ansah has been a productive player for the Lions since being drafted back in 2013. He just can't stay on the field long enough to make an impact.

Ansah, 29, is a free agent after this season. He has 48 career sacks, including four this year.

It's highly unlikely the Lions will re-sign Ansah, given his market value and history of injuries.

Glover Quin

Quin has been one of the most reliable Lions players in recent history. His consistent secondary play, consistent health and veteran leadership has been huge for the Lions defense.

Quin, though, is considering retirement, according to reports. He hasn't made a decision yet, but the soon-to-be 33-year-old has been open about it.

"I kind of feel like God has had me a long time, man," Quin told a group of reporters this week, according to the Detroit News. "Barring something happening in Green Bay, I feel like I’ll be fairly healthy, so I do feel like I’m in control of the situation. Like I said, we’ll see. I don’t know that the future is going to hold."

Rick Wagner

Wagner, 29, is a high-priced offensive lineman for the Lions. He's been decent since joining the team in 2017.

Tyrell Crosby filled in for Wagner late in the season and played well. This could open the door for Detroit to move on from Wagner and his contract.

Wagner’s salary cap hit is $11.9 million next year, but his dead cap hit is $8.7 million if the Lions release him. His 2020 dead cap hit is $5.8 million, so they could decide to wait it out.

Teez Tabor

The second-year cornerback has not had a great start to his NFL career. Tabor has been blown off the ball in coverage over and over again.

Tabor's play was so bad, Patricia has only played him in 11 games this year. He's been a healthy scratch for four games this year.

The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" league, and it's likely the Lions have seen enough of the former Florida standout.

