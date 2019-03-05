9 possible free agent targets for Detroit Lions in 2019

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions reacts to a play in the second half against the New York Jets at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Who could the Detroit Lions target in NFL free agency this offseason?

The Lions have plenty of holes to fill moving into the 2019 season. They have plenty of draft picks in the upcoming draft and will have enough cap space to make a splash.

Of course, the team will need to figure out its own free agents -- most importantly Ziggy Ansah -- who is likely to command a high dollar amount, if the Lions decide to retain him, which seems unlikely.

Here's an early look at possible Lions free agent targets:

Trey Flowers - Edge Rusher - Patriots: Flowers, 25, is set to become a free agent -- and given his connection to Lions coach Matt Patricia, this could be a huge get for Detroit. He had 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2018, and would help fill the Ansah void. He'll want to be paid, of course.

Landon Collins- Safety - Giants: Lions DT Damon Harrison is recruiting his former teammate to join the Lions on Twitter, and with the departure of Glover Quin, the Lions need to fill a hole in the secondary.

Ronald Darby - Cornerback - Eagles: The Lions need another cornerback to pair with Darius Slay. There are a number of solid cornerback prospects in the draft, which could be the way to go here, but Darby has been a shutdown corner for the Eagles -- when he's on the field. He's had some injury issues.

Adrian Amos - Safety - Bears: With Glover Quin likely out in Detroit, the Lions need another safety in the secondary. Amos, 25, is familiar with the NFC North. He's ranked as a top-10 cover corner in the past two years, according to PFF.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix - Safety - Redskins: Same deal as Amos here. Adding an in-division playmaker always comes with value in the NFL. Clinton-Dix was traded to Washington last year, but spent most of his career with Green Bay.

Daryl Williams - Tackle - Panthers: Rick Wagner could be on the way out in Detroit and Daryl Williams could fill the void. A knee injury knocked him onto IR last year but in 2017, Williams was one of PFF's top-rated tackles, with high pass blocking grades.

C.J. Mosley - Linebacker - Ravens: The Lions are desperate for a playmaker in the linebacker group. Mosley is an aggressive, young linebacker with leadership qualities. The Ravens could end up franchise tagging Mosley, but if he hits the market, the Lions could be at the front of the line.

Jesse James - Tight End - Steelers: The Lions need a pass-catching tight end. Luke Willson was not the answer. James, who has had a stellar career in Pittsburgh, will likely be replaced by Vance McDonald.

Dwayne Allen - Tight End - Patriots: The Lions are reportedly meeting with Allen. The Lions need a tight end and the Patriot connection is there. Allen is meeting with other teams, too.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.