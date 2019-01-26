Alysa Liu becomes youngest person to win individual title at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Alysa Liu reacts after completing her Championship Ladies Free Skate during the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Little Caesars Arena on January 25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT - Alysa Liu became the youngest person to win an individual title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, stealing the show Friday night with two triple axels and taking the title more than six months before her 14th birthday.

Defending champion Bradie Tennell fell during her free skate, and Liu, skating immediately after, took advantage, breezing through her routine after the two early triple axels, one of which was in combination.

Liu was beaming by the end of her program, and when her score of 217.51 was announced, she put her hands over her face, overcome with emotion.

Tennell finished second and Mariah Bell was third. Earlier, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue took a step toward defending their ice dancing title, finishing atop the standings after the rhythm dance.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.