Antonio Brown says he's re-enrolled at Central Michigan University

Antonio Brown says he has re-enrolled at Central Michigan University -- where he played college football for three seasons.

Brown, who was released by the New England Patriots last week amid sexual assault allegations, posted on Instagram on Monday a sheet of classes with the caption "Back to school," tagging CMU.

Brown attended Central Michigan and played football there for three seasons (2007-09). He was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2010.

A four-time All-Pro who caught 837 passes over nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh after he went missing for two days before the 2018 season finale. The Steelers traded him to Oakland, which signed him to a contract that would have paid him up to $50 million over the next three seasons.

But he never played a game for the Raiders, quarreling with the coach and general manager until they, too, released him. The Patriots signed him only a few hours later, giving him a one-year deal.

