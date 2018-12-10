Baseball Winter Meetings 2018: Detroit Tigers trade rumor mill

LAS VEGAS - The Detroit Tigers are expected to have an active 2018 Winter Meetings, starting this week in Las Vegas.

The 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings take place Dec. 9-13, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The meetings are a place where major trades and signings begin for the upcoming season.

The Tigers could be looking to move multiple players, including outfielder Nicholas Castellanos.

Follow the latest Detroit Tigers trade rumors and news below:

