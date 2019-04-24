'This year was just the beginning': Blake Griffin thanks Detroit Pistons fans after playoffs loss

DETROIT - Blake Griffin took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank fans after the Detroit Pistons' playoff loss Monday.

The Pistons fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, ending the team's playoff run.

WATCH: Blake Griffin's end of the season press conference

Griffin offered gratitude for support, as well as a promise to continue to improve.

"Detroit, not how we wanted it to end, but I wanted to say thank you for the support all season long," he said. "This year was just the beginning for us. We will continue to lay the foundation to bring this franchise back to where it belongs."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.