WNBA: Dream take on Sky; Wings face Mercury; Storm match-up with Lynx

Six teams face off in the WNBA on Wednesday after a break from play for three days.

Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky Preview (tip-off 12 p.m. EST)

Coming off a win against the Dallas Wings, the Chicago Sky are looking to continue their three-game win streak in a noon battle against the Atlanta Dream. Diamond DeShields delivered from the 3-point range, hitting five of seven from deep and finishing with a season-high 26 points. Allie Quigley added 12 points and Courtney Vandersloot chipped in eight and eight assists as the Sky finished 11 of 20 from 3-point range. The Sky will look to their newly-selected All-Stars, DeShields and Quigley to deliver.

With a recent loss looming over the Atlanta Dream and the time of leading scorer Angel McCoughtry's return unknown, the Dream are looking to a young core to lift them out of the mud. The Dream were denied a third straight victory Sunday, losing 76-71 in overtime to the Sparks.Tiffany Hayes forced overtime with a basket just before the buzzer, but the Dream could not recover. Hayes finished with 24 points, and Monique Billings added nine and a career-high 16 rebounds for Atlanta. The duo must preform well in order for the Dream to secure a win.

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury Preview (tip-off 3:30 p.m. EST)

As the Phoenix Mercury look to get back on track following two straight defeats, it's uncertain if Diana Taurasi, coming off a back injury, will be available to make her home debut Wednesday. All-Stars DeWanna Bonner averages 19 points per game, and Brittney Griner adds 18 points per game. They are looked upon to preform well for the team. The Mercury hope for a much better outing than their first meeting with the Wings this season on June 20. Griner and Bonner were held to a combined 20 points as Phoenix shot 24.6 percent and was outrebounded 49-28.

The Dallas Wings are looking to avoid a third straight loss as they square off with the Phoenix Mercury. The Wings led by five at halftime on Sunday versus Chicago, but were outscored 31-13 in the third quarter of an 89-79 defeat at home. Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points for the Wings, who shot 38 percent and went 4 of 18 from 3-point range against Phoenix in their last meeting. Kayla Thornton had 18 points with 11 rebounds against the Mercury in June.

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview (tip-off 8 p.m. EST)

As the Seattle Storm aim for a season-high third straight victory, they are encompassed with injuries and off-the-court issues with players. However, the Storm still have a winning record and will attempt to focus on a chance for a second win in three games with Minnesota. Natasha Howard has totaled 30 points in two contests against the Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx leading scorer Odyssey Sims, who is also dealing with her own off-court issues, had 15 points, and Sylvia Fowles added 14 with 13 rebounds in Sunday's 75-62 home win over Phoenix. For Fowles, it was her league-record 158th double-double. Fowles has 23 points and 18 rebounds in the two games with Seattle this season. Sims, meanwhile, totaled 20 points in those two contests.

