Lamar Odom, Baron Davis among those deactivated by Big3

Lamar Odom and Baron Davis are among the players who are deactivated for the season by the Big3, according to ESPN.

Others included Jermaine O'Neal and Bonzi Wells.

The Big3 are deactivating the players for competitive reasons and not due to any off-the-court issues. The league felt Odom and the others were not up to it from a competitive standpoint.

Odom was planning on his comeback through the Big3 and was named the co-captain of The Enemies squad. After a subpar performance in his first game, he has not played since then.

The Big3 has increased the level of competition and graduated from being a pickup league to rejuvenating former pro players' chances of going back into the NBA.

