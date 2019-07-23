Metro Detroit man's team looks to return to championship at The Basketball Tournament

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 02: James Michael McAdoo #20 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a shot against the Phoenix Suns at ORACLE Arena on April 2, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Championship week is coming up for The Basketball Tournament, and a local team has made it in.

The Eberlin Drive, a team started in Michigan, have made it to championship week. The team has some notable names including former Oakland University center Keith Benson and former University of North Carolina standout James Michael McAdoo. Last year, the squad made it to the championship game but lost. This year, the Drive made it to the Salt Lake City regional and will play Team Utah on Thursday, which can be viewed on ESPN3.

Some other notable names can be seen on other teams in the tournament as well. Lakers big man Demarcus Cousins is the general manager for the Loyalty is Love team, which includes former Brooklyn Net Markel Brown and former Baylor standouts Isaiah Austin and Pierre Jackson. Team Challenge ALS features former Piston Austin Daye and recently retired Darren Collinson.

The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament for $2 million. Games take place in July and August.

