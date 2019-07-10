Bright future for Pistons as they are undefeated in NBA Summer League play

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk #19 of the Detroit Pistons passes against Nassir Little #6 the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The…

As the Pistons are staring down tournament play in NBA Summer League, they are going into it with a perfect record of 3-0.

The Pistons are without rookie Sekou Doumbouya but are thriving in NBA Summer League. The Pistons have beaten the Crotia National Team, the Portland Trailblazers and the Indiana Pacers. These games were not close, either; the Pistons have beaten opponents by 10 or more points.

The Pistons have had a diverse amount of scoring leaders each game. Khyri Thomas led the way for the Pistons against the Croatia National team with 26 points. Sviatoslav Mykhailuk led the way with 18 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and former Michigan State big man Matt Costello led the way with 20 points against the Indiana Pacers.

With the talent that the Pistons have put together in the Summer League roster, it can only make a fan excited about the season to come. With Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas, last year's draft picks, preforming well the Pistons have a bright future to look forward to.

With the improvement of the second year players it gives the Pistons more depth on the bench for Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. They can provide reliable relief for those star players.

In hopes of keeping that winning streak alive, the Pistons battle the Philadelphia 76ers at 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can catch the action on NBA TV.

