Recap of last night's games: Mystics vs. Sky; Sun vs. Wings

Last night teams competed within their respective conferences.

Mystics 81, Sky 74

With 4 ties and 3 lead changes the Mystics came out on top in a Eastern conference match up. Mystics' superstar Elena Delle Donne had 22 points and 7 rebounds, followed by Ariel Atkins who added 14 points , 6 rebounds and five steals. Chicago was led by Allie Quigley who had 21 points and Stefanie Dolson added 13 points. Washington swept its four game road trip with four wins. Chicago has lost twice in the last seven games. The Mystics will take on the Connecticut Sun next, while the Sky will face off against Seattle Storm.

Wings 74, Sun 73

The Wings are victorious after securing their third win of the season over the Sun. This is a huge win for the Wings; they beat the top team in the Eastern conference. Arike Ogunbowale lead the Wings with 23 points, Isabelle Harrison added 13 points. For the Sun, Alyssa Thomas had a career-high 28 points and Jasmine Thomas had 19 points and 11 assists. The Sun will take on the Washington Mystics next while the Wings will face the New York Liberty.

