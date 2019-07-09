WNBA: Mystics vs. Aces game gets postponed due to California earthquake

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Forward Tianna Hawkins #21 of the Washington Mystics claps after she was fouled during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center on June 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine…

The Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces game was postponed after halftime due to an earthquake.

The earthquake was centered about 11 miles from Ridgecrest, California, and was 7.1 magnitude but its presence was felt in the Mandalay Bay Arena where the Las Vegas Aces games are held.

The score was 51-36 at the half and Latoya Sanders led the Mystics with 14 points and Liz Cambage led the Aces with 12 points after the quake.

As a fan in attendance, the quake was pretty noticeable as the jumbotron was swaying back and forth above the players. Other fans around stayed calm and some left the arena in an orderly fashion. Many players said that they felt the quake and a few said they did not.

After the quake was announced after the buzzer for halftime, the game officials announced that they would continue game play after checking the building, but this decision was reversed for the players' and fans' safety.

The WNBA is working with both the Mystics and the Aces to reschedule the game. This is not the first time the Aces have had issues playing the Mystics. Last year, the Aces had to forfeit a game due to traveling issues.

