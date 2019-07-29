WNBA All-Star Game: Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler wins emotional MVP award

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Erica Wheeler #17 of Team Wilson brings the ball up the court against Team Delle Donne during the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Team Wilson…

LAS VEGAS - Brittney Griner and the WNBA All-Stars put on quite a show in Team Wilson's 129-126 victory over Team Delle Donne on Saturday.

Griner had an All-Star record three dunks, including an impressive two-handed jam where she hung on the rim over Aces star Liz Cambage. The Australian 6-foot-8 center had her own fun in the game, playing point guard. She waved off Aces teammate Kayla McBride when she tried to come over and take over the guard position.

The WNBA experimented with two new rules during the contest, having a 20-second shot clock and allowing both teams to sub in one player on offense in a hockey-like move once a quarter. The shot clock barely made a difference, as neither team came close to seeing it reach single digits. Team Delle Donne was the first to use the hockey-like sub, putting Courtney Vandersloot in late in the first quarter.

Erica Wheeler, one of six first-time All-Stars, made the most of her debut, earning MVP honors by scoring 25 points. She teared up as she was presented the trophy.

"Just never give up man. ... I use my mom as my motivation."



Erica Wheeler was in tears after becoming the first undrafted player to win All-Star Game MVP. pic.twitter.com/ZnIyTIpPRP — ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2019

DeWanna Bonner rallied Team Delle Donne in the third quarter, scoring 11 points in the period to get it within 10. The team cut it to three with 41 seconds left on Nneka Ogwumike's jumper. Wheeler answered though as the shot clock was winding down, hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key. She did a dance on the other end to celebrate.

The 255 combined points are the most in All-Star history.

