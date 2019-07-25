WNBA All-Star weekend guide: Everything you need to know

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 21: (L-R) Kayla McBride #21, A'ja Wilson #22 and Liz Cambage #8 of the Las Vegas Aces are honored on the court for being selected as players for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game before the team's game against the Minnesota…

All eyes will be on Las Vegas as it hosts the 2019 WNBA All-Star weekend which includes the skills challenge, the three-point contest and the All-Star game.

The Three Point Contest (Friday, 7 p.m. EST)

Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky is the two-time reigning Three-Point Contest champion, having won the event at the 2018 All-Star Game in Minneapolis and the 2017 All-Star Game in Seattle. She will be joined this year by Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride, Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray, New York Liberty guard Kia Nurse, Connecticut Sun guard/forward Shekinna Stricklen and Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler.

You can catch the hot shots on ESPN.

The Skills Challenge (Friday, following three-point contest)

In the Skills Challenge, there will be seven players who will be competing against Brittany Griner of the Phoenix Mercury. The group includes Chicago guards Diamond DeShields and Courtney Vandersloot, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and guard Odyssey Sims, Connecticut forward/center Jonquel Jones, Seattle Storm guard/forward Sami Whitcomb, and Atlanta Dream center/forward Elizabeth Williams.

You can watch their skills on ESPN.

WNBA All-Star Game (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST)

Even though the roster is filled with a lot of All-Star veterans, there are five newcomers to the star studded squads. Natasha Howard, Kia Nurse, Diamond DeSheilds, Odyssey Sims and Erica Wheeler are coming to Vegas as All-Stars for the first time ever.

The whole list of All-Star starters and reserves:

The final teams were chosen by captians Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

The entertainment continues even during halftime as Teyana Taylor will be preforming and Kristin Chenoweth will preform the National Anthem.

You can catch the All-Star action on ABC.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.