WNBA: Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks all get victories

Connecticut Sun 68, Phoenix Mercury 62

With the win the Connecticut Sun have won six straight games and are at the top of the leaderboard in the WNBA. Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Courtney Williams had 14 points. Phoenix was led by DeWanna Bonner who had 20 points while Leilani Mitchell added 13 points.

Dallas Wings 87, New York Liberty 64

The Dallas Wings move out of last place in the WNBA standings with the win against the New York Liberty. The Wings were led by Arike Ogunbowale who scored 22 points and Megan Gustafson added 11 points. The Liberty were led by Kia Nurse who scored 13 points and Asia Durr chipped in 10 points.

Los Angeles Sparks 76, Las Vegas Aces 68

Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Los Angeles Sparks as they get a great win over the Las Vegas Aces. Candace Parker makes her return to the court and scored 16 points. The Aces were led by Kayla MacBride who had 19 points while Dearica Hamby added 11 points.

