WNBA: Dallas Wings defeat Los Angeles Sparks in afternoon matchup

An afternoon matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Dallas Wings brought an unexpected win for the Wings, 74-62.

The game was tight at the beginning with nine lead changes and tied eight times.

Kayla Thornton led the way for the Wings with 17 points and Kaela Davis added 13 points. Thornton scored eight straight points for Dallas in a two-minute span. Arike Ogunbowale and Glory Johnson both scored 14 points as well for the Wings.

For the Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Riquna Williams added 14 points.

Superstar WNBA veteran Candace Parker only played for six minutes and did not return to the game due to a foot injury. Chelsea Gray another prime scorer for the Sparks was held to 3 points in 33 minutes.

