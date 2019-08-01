WNBA: Indiana Fever come up with first home win since June against Atlanta Dream

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 26: Erica Wheeler of the Indiana Fever competes during the 3-Point Contest of the WNBA All-Star Friday Night at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Erica Wheeler made a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left and rookie Teaira McCowan blocked two shots at the other end as the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 61-59 on Wednesday night.

Indiana snapped a six-game losing streak, while Atlanta is tied with Dallas for the worst record in the WNBA.

Erica Wheeler had 15 points and five steals, and Tierra McCowan added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Fever. Elizabeth Williams scored 17 points for Atlanta, and Alex Bentley added 12 points.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.