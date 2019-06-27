WNBA: Las Vegas Aces look to battle with Los Angeles Sparks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 02: Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces brings the ball up the court against the Connecticut Sun at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sun defeated the Aces 80-74. (Photo by…

The Los Angeles Sparks have a hefty task in taking down the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sparks are on a four game losing streak, tonight's game is a must win. Sitting at 4th in the Western conference and a 4-6 record the Sparks will have to pick up the pace to have a winning season.

Leading the way for the Sparks is Maria Vadeeva who averages 24 points per game, along with Nneka Ogwumike who averages 14 points per game. Her sister Chiney Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray averages 26 points combined. The team has two veteran leaders, Candace Parker and Alana Beard who have years of experience to lead the team.

Coming off a win against the Seattle Storm, the Las Vegas Aces are in first place place in the Western conference. The Aces have a 6-4 record currently and are stacked with young talent.

Led by A'ja Wilson, who averages 15 points and 7 rebounds per game, the Aces have a good chance on continuing to get wins. Wilson has Kayla McBride and Liz Cambage as her help, both women average a combined 30 points and 11 rebounds per game.



