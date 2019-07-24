WNBA: Liberty face Sun; Lynx take on the Mystics

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 09: Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics reacts to her team fouling the Seattle Storm in the final seconds of Game 2 of the WNBA Finals at KeyArena on September 9, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle…

Two games are in action before the WNBA All-Star break.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun Preview (tipoff 11:30 a.m. EST)

The Connecticut Sun can head into the All-Star break with no worse than being tied for having the best record in the WNBA if they can defeat the New York Liberty at home Wednesday. The Sun have reeled off three straight wins since a five-game losing streak and are coming off a 98-69 rout of the Dream on Friday. Connecticut will have a pair of players in Saturday's All-Star game, center Jenquel Jones and forward Alyssa Thomas. Jones, who is averaging 15 points and a league-best 10 rebounds, will be a starter on one of the teams.

New York also has a pair of All-Stars in leading scorers Tina Charles and Kia Nurse. Nurse, who is fourth in the league with 39 3-pointers, only made one Sunday when she finished with 14 points in the Liberty's 83-78 victory over the Sparks. With Charles enduring a miserable game and going 1 of 13 from the field, New York's bench came to the rescue with 43 points - including 18 from rookie Marine Johannes - to help end a three-game skid. Connecticut took two of three games between the teams last season, including a 92-77 win at Mohegan Sun in the most recent meeting Aug. 1 as Jones had 21 points off the bench.

You can catch the action on WNBA League Pass and NESN+.

Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx Preview (tipoff 1 p.m. EST)

The Washington Mystics are obviously at their best with Elena Delle Donne on the court. Their star forward looks for another big effort while trying to help the visiting Mystics enter the All-Star break with a third consecutive win Wednesday against a Minnesota Lynx squad that's trying to keep from losing three in a row. Delle Donne, averaging 16 points and 8 rebounds, fractured her nose early against Los Angeles on July 7. Washington lost that game and the next two while Delle Donne was out. Sporting a protective mask, she returned to drop 28 points and pull down 15 rebounds in an overtime victory at Indiana on Friday, then had 28 and eight in Sunday's 93-65 rout of Atlanta.

Minnesota fell 79-74 at Las Vegas on Sunday, the Lynx shot 45.6 percent but also committed 18 turnovers and went to the free-throw line 11 fewer times than the Aces. Odyssey Sims had 19 points but turned the ball over five times. Minnesota rookie Napheesa Collier had just eight points but grabbed six boards and blocked three shots. Collier was added to the All-Star game this week, replacing injured Aces forward A'ja Wilson. She joins teammates Sims and Sylvia Fowles as All-Stars. Kristi Toliver joins Delle Donne representing Washington in Saturday's All-Star contest.

You can catch the game on NBA TV, Fox Sports Go, Monumental and SN1.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.