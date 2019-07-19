WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks pull out win against Dallas Wings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Forward Chiney Ogwumike #13 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks to put up a shot during a game against the Washington Mystics at Staples Center on June 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine…

The Los Angeles Sparks pulled out a close five-point win against the Dallas Sparks on Thursday.

Last time these two teams met up the Wings handled the Sparks with a 12-point margin of victory. Kayla Thornton had a season-high 17 points in the match-up.

This time things were different, as the Sparks came out on top but not without a fight from the Wings. The Sparks trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half but exploded in a 24-9 run in the third quarter to take the lead.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points while her sis Chiney added 12 points and Chelsea Gray had 11 points and nine rebounds.

This was the Sparks third straight win and game without All-Star guard Candace Parker.

The Wings were led by Isabelle Harrison who had 14 points and nine rebounds. Allisha Gray added 11 points while Imani McGee-Stafford contributed 9 points.

