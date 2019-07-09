WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks battle the Dallas Wings in afternoon match-up

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks drives to the basket against A'ja Wilson (L) #22 and Dearica Hamby #5 of the Las Vegas Aces during their game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 26, 2019 in Las…

Finally playing at a level expected of them in the preseason, the Los Angeles Sparks look to push their season-best winning streak to four games Tuesday when they kick off a three-game road swing with a matinee in Dallas versus the Wings, according to the Associated Press.

The Sparks on Sunday, blew past the Mystics 98-81 to snap their five-game winning streak. Nneka Ogwumike celebrated her birthday weekend with a season-high 31 points while Chelsea Gray added 13 points, 13 assists and a career-high 10 rebounds for her first career triple-double and just the ninth in league history.

Dallas faces a somewhat challenging turnaround with this day matchup the Wings need to avoid a third straight loss. The Wings collapsed down the stretch in a 78-66 loss at Chicago on Sunday, getting outscored 15-0 in the final 3:59.

Dallas, though, did welcome the return of forward Glory Johnson, who had been representing Montenegro in the EuroBasket tournament. Johnson, playing her first WNBA game since June 15, had four points, three rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes. The Wings are still waiting on the return of starting guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, who is on maternity leave following the birth of her son in April.

