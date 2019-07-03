WNBA Recap: Lynx beat Dream; Aces defeat Sky

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 02: Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces brings the ball up the court against the Connecticut Sun at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sun defeated the Aces 80-74. (Photo by…

Last night the Lynx beat the Dream and the Aces beat the Sky.

Here is a recap of those two battles:

Aces 90, Sky 82

A'ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride all scored 16 points which lead to a win for the Aces. The Las Vegas beat Chicago 90-82. Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum added 14 points each.

Trailing 80-78 midway through the fourth quarter, the Aces closed the game on a 12-2 run. Wilson had six points in the game-ending run as the Sky missed their last 10 shots.

Allie Quigley scored 18 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 assists for Chicago, which has loss four straight games.

Lynx 85, Dream 68

Stephanie Talbot scored 24 points with five 3-pointers as the Minnesota Lynx used a big third quarter push to beat the Atlanta Dream 85-68.

Veteran guard Sylvia Fowles finished with 16 points for Minnesota. Odyssey Sims scored 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter. Talbot, topped her previous career mark of 18 points against New York last season.

Elizabeth Williams scored 14 points to lead the way for Atlanta, which has lost nine of its past 10 games. Atlanta is 0-4 on the road this season.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.