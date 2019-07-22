WNBA: Recap of 3 games on Sunday; Mystics, Sky, Aces get wins

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 21: Odyssey Sims #1 of the Minnesota Lynx brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces during their game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Lynx…

Sunday was filled with three games of WNBA action with the Aces, Sky and Mystics all coming out victorious.

Washington Mystics 93, Atlanta Dream 65

The Washington Mystics got a great win over the Atlanta Dream due to the return of superstar guard Elena Delle Donne of the Mystics. The game had three lead changes and was tied five times. Delle Donne had 28 points and shot 76 percent from the field, along with eight rebounds and a steal. Aerial Powers added 17 points and Tianna Hawkins scored 13 points. Elizabeth Williams led the Dream with 14 points while Nia Coffey added 13 points.

Chicago Sky 78, Indiana Fever 70

The Chicago Sky now have won four straight games after successfully defeating the Indiana Fever. The game had nine lead changes and was tied four times. Allie Quigley and Stefanie Dolson scored 19 points apiece while All-Star Diamond DeShields added 13 points. Quigley shot 50 percent from the field and hit four three pointers for the Sky. Erica Wheeler scored 13 points while All-Star Candice Dupree added 12 points for the Fever.

Las Vegas Aces 79, Minnesota Lynx 74

In a close matchup between two powerhouse teams, the Las Vegas Aces came out victorious. The Aces were led by All-Stars Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride. Cambage had 22 points and 13 rebounds while McBride added 20 points for the Las Vegas squad. The Lynx were led by Odyssey Sims, who scored 19 points, while Sylvia Fowles added 14 points. The game had nine lead changes and was tied seven times.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.