WNBA: Recap of last two games before All-Star weekend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Forward Tianna Hawkins #21 of the Washington Mystics claps after she was fouled during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center on June 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine…

Two games happened Wednesday, with the Mystics and Sun getting wins before WNBA All-Star break.

Conneticut Sun 70, New York Liberty 63

Jasmine Thomas had 18 points and seven assists, Courtney Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 70-63, for their fourth straight victory. Connecticut held New York scoreless for nearly the first five minutes of the second half, and the Liberty finished the quarter with just seven points. Jonquel Jones added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut. Tina Charles led New York with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Bria Hartley added 12 points and 3 rebounds.

Washington Mystics 79, Minnesota Lynx 71

Kristi Toliver scored a season-high 32 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-71. Delle Donne, wearing a protective mask after fracturing her nose, finished with 11 points as Washington won for the third straight time. Lexie Brown scored 19 points and Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost three in a row.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.