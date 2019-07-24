WNBA: Sparks, Aces and Mercury all get wins before All-Star break

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 27: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces is guarded by Jordin Canada #21 of the Seattle Storm during the Aces' inaugural regular-season home opener at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.…

Three games of WNBA action on Tuesday result in wins for the Phoenix Mercury, Las Vegas Aces and Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles Sparks 78, Atlanta Dream 66

Bouncing back from a loss to the Liberty, the Sparks get a well needed win while being down to eight players. Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points, nine rebounds, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt scored 23 points while Chiney Ogwumike added 15 points and Chelsea Gray chipped in 10 points for the Sparks. The Atlanta Dream was one for 17 frpm three point range which lead to the loss for the squad. Monique Billings scored a career-high 16 points and Tiffany Hayes came back from injury and scored 15 points for the Dream.

Las Vegas Aces 79, Seattle Storm 62

The Las Vegas Aces get their sixth straight home win with five players scoring in double digits. The Aces shot just 35 percent from the field in the first hlaf but led 36-35. The lead built up until early in the fourth quarter when the lead was cut down to 6, but the Aces went on a 17-5 run to secure the win. Liz Camabge had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Tamera Young scored 13 points, Kelsey Plum added 12 points and Kayla McBride chipped in 11 points for the Aces squad. For the Storm, Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark scored 13 points. With this lost, the Seattle squads four-game winning streak has been snapped.

Phoenix Mercury 95, Indiana Fever 77

Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner each scored 22 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the Indiana Fever their sixth straight loss. Phoenix missed its first six shots of the game, but Bonner took over with 12 first-quarter points. Camille Little sparked the third quarter with nine points after Indiana scored the first six points of the half, and the Mercury sealed it by making 17 of 17 free throws. Leilani Mitchell added 14 points for Phoenix. Erica Wheeler scored 18 points, Tiffany Mitchell had 15 and Teaira McCowan added 14 for Indiana.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.