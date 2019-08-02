WNBA: Washington Mystics will be tested in matchup against Seattle Storm

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Forward Tianna Hawkins #21 of the Washington Mystics claps after she was fouled during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center on June 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine…

Looking for their fifth straight win, the Washington Mystics will face the Seattle Storm on Friday.

The Mystics, who are currently 13-6 under the leadership of star forward Elena Delle Donne are looking to end their four-game losing streak to the Storm.

Delle Donne leads the team in scoring, averaging 18 points per game and eight rebounds per game, and Krisiti Toliver adds veteran experience to help guide the Washington squad.

The Storm is looking for its fourth straight home victory and to bounce back after a recent loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Jewell Lloyd, Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark have been keeping the Seattle squad afloat without injured stars Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird.

The first time these two teams met it was a close matchup, with the Mystics losing only by three points.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.