WNBA: Wings vs. Liberty; Indiana vs. Phoenix; Sky vs. Storm

Lot's of WNBA action going on Friday night with three great games.

Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty Game Preview (7:30 p.m. EST tip-off)

Coming off a victory over the league's best team, the Wings again are looking for their first road win of 2019 when they face the New York Liberty tonight. The Wings continue to play without starting guard Skylar Diggins, who is out on maternity leave, and forward Glory Johnson, who is representing Montenegro at the EuroBasket tournament.

The Liberty recently suffered a loss at Minnesota on Saturday. Kia Nurse scored 24 points and Tina Charles added 22. Nurse has averaged 20 points in her last five games, and her 16 per game trails only Tina Charles. The Liberty are also missing players who are competing in the EuroBasket tournament, most notably starting forward and leading rebounder Amanda Zahui B. Bria Hartley, Marine Johannes and Kiah Stokes are also in Serbia.

Last season, Dallas took two of three games between the teams and split its two visits to New York.

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Preview (10:00 p.m. EST tip-off)

Indiana is coming off a loss to the Minnesota Lynx. With the fourth spot in the Eastern conference and a 5-7 record currently, the Fever are looking to bounce back. Kelsey Mitchell leads the team in scoring with 14 points per game, and not too far behind is Erica Wheeler with 12 points per game. Candice Dupree brings veteran experience to the Fever to help propel them to hopefully end their two-game losing streak. Last time the Fever played the Mercury, they lost, 94-87 and Kelsey Mitchell had 26 points and Natalie Achonwa had 7 rebounds.

Coming off a strong win against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Phoenix Mercury are looking to continue in their winning ways. The last time the teams met, Brittney Griner led all scorers with 26 points and Dewanna Bonner led rebounding with 7 of them. Bonner is averaging a league-high 20 points while Griner is contributing 16 per game. The duo totaled 51 points the last time the teams met. Both Bonner and Griner bring WNBA experience to the team to help them come out with another win.



Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm Game Preview (10:00 p.m. EST tip-off)

Coming off a loss, the Chicago Sky are looking to win as they take on the Storm. Coming in at third in the Eastern Conference with a 6-4 record, the Sky will look to Diamond Deshields to bring the heat. Deshields is the leading scorer on the Sky, averaging 14 points per game. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley bring an additional 22 points per game on average.

The defending WNBA champions, the Seattle Storm have a talented and seasoned squad. The Storm sitting on a 7-5 record currently this season while being led by Natasha Howard. Howard averages 19 points and eight rebounds per game. Her teammates, Jewell Loyd and Jordin Canada average a combined 27 points and 5 rebounds. With Jewell Loyd injuring her ankle in their last game against the Aces, it may shake up the squad since they already do not have Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart active.

