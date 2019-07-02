WNBA: Chicago Sky face Las Vegas Aces; Atlanta Dream take on Minnesota Lynx

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 02: Liz Cambage #8 and A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrate on the court after Cambage scored against the Connecticut Sun during their game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 2, 2019 in Las Vegas,…

Four teams will battle it out in action and two will come out victorious.

Sky vs. Aces Game Preview (tip-off 3 p.m. EST)

Coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Sparks the Chicago Sky are looking to bounce back. With a 6-6 record and sitting at No. 7 in the league standings, the Sky need to get a win. The Sky seem to have gotten away from their identity with playing more 1 on-1 basketball and not playing as a team. The Sky are also suffering from a shooting slump as well. Diamond Deshields leads all scorers for the Sky with 14 points per game and her presence will need to felt, along with Courtney Vandersloot as well.

The Aces are coming off a major win against the Indiana Fever. Currently with a 7-5 record they are seeking their sixth win in eight games. A'ja Wilson, the Aces leading scorer is coming off a monster game where she had 39 points and 11 rebounds. The Aces are looking for their fourth sraight home win as well. They will need Liz Cambage and A'ja Wilson to be on top of their game to secure a win.

This is the first meeting between the teams, in last year's three meetings the Aces won two of them.

Dream vs. Lynx Game Preview (tip-off 8 p.m. EST)

Coming in last in the WNBA the Atlanta Dream need to stop the bleeding in order to have a successful season. With four straight losses the Dream have a chance to change that if they can defeat the Lynx. The Dream are suffering from a shooting slump and are shooting 27 percent from the field. With the worst shooting in the league, the Dream will need more than Brittney Sykes who averages 11 points per game to score and win more games.

The Lynx are coming off a tough loss to the Dallas Wings after winning three straight games. Sitting at 6-6 and No. 6 in the league standings, the Lynx must find a way to win and climb the standings. Odyssey Suns is the Lynx leading scorer but is facing drunken driving charges which may shake up the lineup. The Lynx will have to depend on veteran Sylvia Fowles to come through and hope that the injured Damiris Dantas will be able to return after sitting out due to a calf injury.

To catch the action you can tune into Twitter and MyLV for the Sky vs. Aces. To see the Dream vs. Lynx you can tune into CBS Sports or Fox Sports GO.

