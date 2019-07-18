Sports

Blake Griffin shows Jimmy Fallon why post-game interviews are terrible

By Ken Haddad

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin appeared on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday night.

Griffin told Fallon he's enjoying some time off during the off-season and is actually trying out stand up comedy. He'll be performing at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal next week.

Griffin told Fallon that post-game interviews make athletes sound dumb because they just exercised for two hours and don't have enough oxygen in their brains. He gave a pretty funny demonstration.

Watch the full interview below:

