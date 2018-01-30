Blake Griffin tweets message after being traded to Detroit

The night after being traded from Los Angeles to Detroit, Blake Griffin is finally talking.
Griffin tweeted a message Tuesday morning:
pic.twitter.com/xVoNx2dW83 — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) January 30, 2018
"Needed a night to digest and reflect on what happened. From being a #1 pick, to Lob City, to six straight playoff appearances, I am so proud to have been part of the success of the Clippers organization. LA has been my home since I started in the league and I will be forever grateful to the city for embracing me and supporting me. To the fans, you have been awesome every step of the way. Thank you for your years of support. Now I'm ready for the next chapter, getting to work and helping the Detroit Pistons make a run in the Eastern Conference."
The Detroit Pistons have added five-time all-star forward Blake Griffin in a surprise blockbuster deal Monday night with the Los Angeles Clippers.
In the deal, the Pistons sent two starters - Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, backup center Boban Marjanovic and a future protected first-round draft choice and a future second-round draft choice to the Clippers in exchange for Griffin and two other players.
