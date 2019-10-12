Air Force football vs. Fresno State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Donald Hammond III #5 of the Air Force Falcons passes against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second quarter of a game at Folsom Field on September 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - The Air Force Falcons are battling the Fresno State Bulldogs at Falcon Stadium at the USAF Academy in Colorado.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

HOT: Bulldogs are 7-0 ATS in their last 7 games as a road underdog.

HOT: Bulldogs are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Bulldogs are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games on grass.

COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.

COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.

COLD: Falcons are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS loss.

OVER/UNDER

HOT: Under is 6-0 in Bulldogs last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a road favorite of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Under is 5-0 in Bulldogs last 5 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.

HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games following a ATS loss.

HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

HOT: Under is 4-0 in Bulldogs last 4 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.

