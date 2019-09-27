Air Force football vs. San Jose State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - The Air Force Falcons are battling the San Jose State Spartans at Falcon Statium in Colorado.
TV: CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Friday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Falcons are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- HOT: Spartans are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Falcons are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games on grass.
- COLD: Spartans are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Spartans last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Spartans last 5 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Spartans last 5 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Spartans last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Spartans last 4 games as an underdog.
