Air Force football vs. San Jose State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Falcons battle Spartans

By Gracenote

Quarterback Donald Hammond III #5 of the Air Force Falcons passes against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second quarter of a game at Folsom Field on September 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - The Air Force Falcons are battling the San Jose State Spartans at Falcon Statium in Colorado.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 8 p.m. Friday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Falcons are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • HOT: Spartans are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a road favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT: Falcons are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games on grass.
  • COLD: Spartans are 0-8 ATS in their last 8 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Spartans last 5 games overall.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Spartans last 5 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Spartans last 5 games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0 in Spartans last 4 games as a road favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Spartans last 4 games as an underdog.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.