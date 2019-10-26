Air Force football vs. Utah State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

USAF ACADEMY, Colo. - The Air Force Falcons are battling the Utah State Aggies at Falcon Stadium at the USAF Academy in Colorado.
TV: ESPN2 at 10:15 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Aggies are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
- HOT: Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Falcons are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Falcons are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Aggies are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Falcons last 5 games in October.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Aggies last 5 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Aggies last 5 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Aggies last 5 conference games.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Falcons last 4 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
