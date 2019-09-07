Alabama football vs. New Mexico State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the offense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. CoxGetty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Second-ranked Alabama looks for its second straight easy victory when it hosts New Mexico State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide used a strong second half to post a 42-3 victory over Duke in a neutral-field game in Atlanta last weekend, while New Mexico State was pounded 58-7 by host Washington State in its season debut.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Alabama -55

Alabama scored 28 second-half points to outclass Duke as the offense, led by junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (336 yards, four touchdowns) and junior wideout Jerry Jeudy (10 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown, sputtered for a half. Jeudy said he feels the Crimson Tide offense won't be the same type of quick-strike attack it was last season. "Last year we were more like 'score fast, score fast, big play, score fast.' This year we're more like taking it slow," Jeudy told reporters. "That doesn't mean a change for the wide receiver position. It just kind of changes our mindset, just helps us really focus on 'OK, we don't have to have a big play every single time.' We just take things slow, play-by-play." The Aggies gave up 618 yards of total offense - including 507 in the air - while being carved up by Washington State.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (0-1)

The Aggies have won three or fewer games in six of the last seven seasons and there wasn't a lot to be encouraged about as the Cougars moved the ball at will while New Mexico State had 317 offensive yards and committed three turnovers. "The same problems that have plagued us in the past were still plaguing us," Aggies coach Doug Martin told reporters. "It's alarming to me and disappointing, but we have another great opportunity to play the second-ranked team in the country." Sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins passed for 221 yards and senior safety Austin Perkins racked up 10 tackles in the opener.

ABOUT ALABAMA (1-0)

Tagovailoa, who was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season, was 26-of-31 passing against Duke with the completions representing a career high. Jeudy's 10 receptions were a career best and the touchdown was his 17th - tying junior teammate Henry Ruggs III and DJ Hall (2004-07) for fourth-place on the school ledger. The defense that lost star junior inside linebacker Dylan Moses to a season-ending knee injury prior to the opener, allowed just 204 yards with junior safety Xavier McKinney recording a career-high eight tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama, which is facing New Mexico State for the first time, is 12-0 in home openers under coach Nick Saban.

2. Aggies senior WRs O.J. Clark (47 yards) and Tony Nicholson (40) each had seven receptions in the opener but averaged a combined 6.2 yards per catch.

3. The Crimson Tide had a 30-11 edge in first downs against Duke.

PREDICTION: Alabama 62, New Mexico State 3

