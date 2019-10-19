Alabama football vs. Tennessee: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Top-ranked Alabama looks to defeat visiting Tennessee for the 13th straight time when the teams clash in Saturday's SEC contest. The Crimson Tide have scored at least 42 points in each game this season and have recorded three victories by 39 or more points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Alabama -34.5.

Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in last week's 47-28 victory over Texas A&M to become Alabama's all-time leader with 81 career passing touchdowns. Tagovailoa, who has passed for 27 scores this season, was intercepted for the first time and the miscue was just his ninth in 614 career passing attempts. Tennessee's upset hopes don't appear too strong but the team is energized after a solid 20-10 victory over Mississippi State last weekend. "They have a very good quarterback, probably a Heisman candidate, or all the awards you can give a quarterback," junior defensive end Matthew Butler told reporters of the Crimson Tide. "They have good receivers who have made plays in big games in the past. ... They've learned to execute and that's what makes them good."

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-4, 1-2 SEC)

Quarterback Brian Maurer suffered a concussion against Mississippi State and coach Jeremy Pruitt is expecting the freshman to play against the Crimson Tide. Maurer, who has started the past two games after replacing junior Jarrett Guarantano, has passed for 364 yards and two touchdowns while being intercepted four times in four appearances. Tennessee's superb defensive showing against Mississippi State included a season-high seven sacks as well as three interceptions and the unit has 15 sacks and nine picks for the season.

ABOUT ALABAMA (6-0, 3-0)

Junior wideouts DeVonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy continue to be hard for opponents to deal with and they have combined to catch 15 touchdown passes. Smith leads the team in receiving yardage (636) and touchdowns (nine) while catching 38 passes and Jeudy has a team-best 42 receptions for 538 yards and six scores. Senior linebacker Anfernee Jennings and junior linebacker Terrell Lewis share the team lead of four sacks while senior cornerback Trevon Diggs has two of the Crimson Tide's six interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama rolled to a 58-21 road victory over Tennessee last season.

2. Crimson Tide junior RB Najee Harris had a season-best 114 rushing yards against Texas A&M for the third 100-yard outing of his career.

3. Guarantano, who threw for eight touchdowns over the first three games, has tossed 24 against nine interceptions during his time with the Volunteers.

PREDICTION: Alabama 51, Tennessee 16

