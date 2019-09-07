Appalachian State football vs. Charlotte: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOONE, N.C. - The Appalachian State Mountaineers are battling the Charlotte 49ers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.
TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Mountaineers are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 non-conference games.
- HOT: Mountaineers are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games in September.
- HOT: Mountaineers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 vs. CUSA.
- COLD: 49ers are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 non-conference games.
- COLD: 49ers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.
- COLD: 49ers are 1-4 ATS vs. a team with a winning record.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Mountaineers last 4 games in September.
- HOT: Under is 5-1 in Mountaineers last 6 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 9-2 in 49ers last 11 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-1 in Mountaineers last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Mountaineers last 5 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Mountaineers last 5 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.