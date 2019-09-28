College Football

Appalachian State football vs. Coastal Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Mountaineers battle Chanticleers

By Gracenote

Zac Thomas #12 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers looks to throw a pass against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 15, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.…

BOONE, N.C. - The Appalachian State Mountaineers are battling the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

TV: ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Chanticleers are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 road games vs. a team with a winning home record.
  • HOT: Mountaineers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Chanticleers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 conference games.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Chanticleers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Mountaineers last 6 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 6-0 in Chanticleers last 6 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Chanticleers last 4 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 7-1 in Chanticleers last 8 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Over is 11-2 in Chanticleers last 13 games in September.
  • HOT: Over is 4-1 in Chanticleers last 5 games following a straight up win.

