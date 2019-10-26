Appalachian State football vs. South Alabama: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Zac Thomas #12 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers looks to throw a pass against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 15, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.…

MOBILE, Ala. - Appalachian State had no problem navigating uncharted waters as a ranked team last week and tries for its 13th consecutive victory when it visits struggling South Alabama on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference game. The 22nd-ranked Mountaineers crushed Louisiana-Monroe 52-7 on Saturday, and became the first Sun Belt team to be ranked in the top 25 for consecutive weeks when the polls were released the next day.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Appalachian State -25.5

"We were well aware that no Sun Belt football team has ever been ranked for two straight weeks in the history of the conference, so we were motivated to write our own history and to always compete to do it better than it's been done before," Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters. The Mountaineers are also competing with top 25 schools SMU and Boise State to finish as the highest-rated Group of Five conference team -- the final rankings will be released Dec. 8 -- and earn the New Year's Day bowl bid that comes with it. Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (10 touchdown passes) and junior running back Darrynton Evans (12 total TDs) pace an offense that is seventh nationally with an average of 42.8 points per game. The Jaguars are coming off a 37-13 loss to Troy and have dropped five straight since their only victory of the season -- a 37-14 decision over FCS member Jackson State.

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Thomas (68.5 percent completion rate, three interceptions, four rushing TDs) has won 16 straight games when serving as the primary quarterback. Evans ranks third nationally with 158.5 all-purpose yards per game and is one of six players in the country with at least 12 TDs. The defense, led by senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, has allowed seven points in each of its last two games against teams that were averaging 44.4 points (Louisiana) and 30.3 (ULM).

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA (1-6, 0-3)

Sophomore quarterback Cephus Johnson is completing 53.3 percent of his passes with five TDs and seven interceptions this season for the the sixth-worst scoring offense in the nation at 16.3 points per game. Senior running back Tra Minter (team-leading 563 rushing yards) recorded 200 all-purpose yards last week, marking the second time this season he's accumulated at least that many. Senior cornerback Travis Reed had two interceptions last week while sophomore linebacker Nick Mobley paces the team with 61 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Mountaineers, who joined the FBS in 2014, own the third-longest active winning streak in the nation behind Clemson (22 straight) and Ohio State( 13).

2. Appalachian State is the only team in the nation to convert all its fourth-down tries this season (5-for-5).

3. The Mountaineers have won two of three meetings, including a 52-7 romp last season when Thomas accounted for four touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Appalachian State 41, South Alabama 10

