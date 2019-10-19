Appalachian State football vs. UL Monroe: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Zac Thomas #12 of the Appalachian State Mountaineers looks to throw a pass against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 15, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.…

BOONE, N.C. - Appalachian State is ranked in the coaches poll for the first time as it prepares to host Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference game on homecoming weekend. The Mountaineers, who own the third-longest active winning streak in the nation at 11 games (Clemson, 21; Ohio State, 12), are one of three undefeated Group of Five conference teams but are not caught up in their national standing.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, No TV. LINE: Appalachian State -15.

"It doesn't have anything to do with our goals,'' Appalachian State coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters about being ranked. "Our goal is to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and a bowl game with class, integrity and academic excellence. It doesn't have anything to do with being ranked. It doesn't have anything to do with outside noise and focus. For us, that's just a distraction.'' The Mountaineers boast a high-powered offense that is 10th nationally at 41 points per game but entered the poll after grinding out a 17-7 victory at Louisiana on Oct. 9, when the defense held the country's No. 1 rushing attack at the time to 123 yards. Appalachian State is led by junior quarterback Zac Thomas, who completes 70.8 percent of his passes - 11th nationally - and 75.0 in Sun Belt games. The Warhawks are also undefeated in the conference after a 24-14 victory at Texas State last week behind junior running back Josh Johnson.

ABOUT ULM (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Johnson paces the club in rushing yards (conference-high 712) and touchdowns (six) after running for 114 yards and two scores last week. Senior quarterback Caleb Evans has thrown for 1,397 yards with 10 TDs - five to junior tight end Josh Pederson - and four interceptions. The club has matched its 2018 total with 11 takeaways as junior cornerback Corey Straughter is tied for third nationally with four interceptions.

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (5-0, 2-0)

Thomas, who is 15-2 as a starter, has thrown for 949 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior running back Darrynton Evans (540 yards, nine TDs) has totaled 1,600 yards and 15 scores in 14 games since becoming the team's primary rusher. Junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor boasts 4.5 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that he returned 20 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Mountaineers won at North Carolina 34-31 in their only game against a Power Five conference opponent this season, while the Warhawks lost 45-44 in overtime at Florida State and 72-20 at Iowa State.

2. Appalachian State is tied for first nationally (Navy) with a 90.9 percent red zone touchdown percentage (20 TDs in 22 attempts).

3. The Mountaineers have won 13 straight at home and are 28-5 at Kidd Brewer Stadium since joining the FBS in 2014.

PREDICTION: Appalachian State 41, ULM 24

