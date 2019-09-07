Arizona football vs. Northern Arizona: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Khalil Tate #14 of the Arizona Wildcats pulls the ball back from Darrius Smith #20 of the Arizona Wildcats against the Houston Cougars in the third quarter at TDECU Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Houston won 45 to 18. (Photo…

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona is only one game into the new season, but defense has emerged as an immediate concern. After having an odd early bye week to address the issues from a 45-38 loss at Hawaii on Aug. 24, the Wildcats welcome Northern Arizona for their home opener Saturday night.

TV: 10:45 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: None

Quarterback Khalil Tate and the Arizona offense were fine in the loss, rolling up 539 yards, 27 first downs and 38 points, but the defense was gashed for 595 yards, including 436 and four touchdowns through the air. The Wildcats intercepted four passes but their only sack also came with an accompanying roughing-the-passer penalty as Hawaii quarterbacks completed 34-of-48 attempts overall. "Because you have a bye week, you don't really have the chance to get back on the field that quickly, but it does give you the opportunity to really look inside, where you are and work on yourself," second-year Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said Monday in his weekly news conference. "... It really gave us an opportunity to look at personnel and address some issues from a chemistry standpoint." Northern Arizona, a member of the FCS Big Sky Conference, was in action last weekend, defeating visiting Missouri State 37-23 in head coach Chris Ball's debut with the Lumberjacks.

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (1-0)

Senior quarterback Case Cookus threw for 290 yards and a pair of TDs in the win, but the Lumberjacks' star of the opener was sophomore wideout Bradnon Porter who finished with career bests in receptions (six), receiving yards (140) and receiving TDs (two) and also threw a 55-yard scoring pass on a gadget play. Defensively, Northern Arizona limited Missouri State to 40 yards rushing on 32 attempts and were led by linebacker Carson Taylor's seven total tackles, including two for losses. The Lumberjacks were a little too aggressive defensively, though, as defensive back Anthony Sweeney and linebacker Chris Jules sat out the second half after being ejected for first-half targeting violations.

ABOUT ARIZONA (0-1)

Tate showed well in his first game after an injury-hampered junior season, throwing for 361 yards and three TDs while connecting with nine different receivers and finishing as the game's leading rusher with 108 yards on 13 attempts. Tailback J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 1,434 yards last season, is sure to be more involved Saturday after rushing for 67 yards and a TD on only 14 attempts and catching a 13-yard pass versus Hawaii. And despite the defense's overall struggles, cornerback Jace Whittaker (two interceptions) and linebacker Colin Schooler (team-best nine tackles, fumble recovery) stood out individually.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arizona has won each of the 13 series meetings in Tucson, including a 62-24 romp in its 2017 season opener in the last meeting.

2. The Wildcats topped 40 points and 465 yards in each of their final three home games a season ago and will look to keep things rolling against the Lumberjacks.

3. Sumlin and Ball served as assistants on head coach Mike Price's Washington State staff in 1989-90.

PREDICTION: Arizona 63, Northern Arizona 27

